George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Tragedy has struck the community of Imerenwe in Ngor-Okpala council area of Imo State with the news that the former Director-General of Imo Broadcasting Corporation, Sir TC Okere has allegedly stabbed his wife of 50 years to death this morning.

The murdered wife was a retiree of the Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged murder by the former head of the state media company remains unknown as of the time of this report.

The spokesman of the Imo state police command, Mr Orlando Ikeokwu (SP), who confirmed the incident, said that the police will soon commence an investigation into the matter.

‘It is true that the former Director-General of the state-owned broadcasting corporation TC Okere allegedly stabbed the wife to death this morning and the command will soon commence an investigation into the matter.’