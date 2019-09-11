Former Indonesian president Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie died on Wednesday after being treated in a Jakarta army hospital for a heart ailment.

Habibie was 83 at the time of death.

“I on behalf of the people of Indonesia and the government would like to express my deep sorrow for the passing of Professor BJ Habibie.

“Mr Habibie was a world-class scientist, the father of Indonesian technological advancement and the third president of Indonesia,” President Joko Widodo told reporters.