By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Former Acting Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Dr Saleh Abubakar is dead.

A family source Alhaji Hassan Mijinyawa, who is also the Special Adviser to the Taraba State Governor on Press Affairs, confirmed the death to our correspondent on Tuesday in Jalingo.

Mijinyawa, who said Dr Abubakar, 74, died at a hospital in Kaduna after a protracted illness, disclosed that the deceased who hailed from Jalingo in Taraba State has been a resident of Kaduna state over the years before his death.

A 1973 graduate of history from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Dr Saleh Abubakar was a member of the Nigerian National Constitutional Conference under General Abacha’s military regime from 1994 to 1995.

Before joining JAMB in 1996 as Director of Admissions, He was a lecturer at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) for 19 years. He was also the Chief Executive Officer of the College of Preliminary Studies (CPS) Yola in the defunct Gongola State and later he headed the College of Education, Jalingo, Taraba State.

The remains of the deceased who is survived by a wife, twelve children and eleven grandchildren are buried in Kaduna in accordance with Islamic injunctions.