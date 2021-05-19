From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The immediate past chief judge of Jigawa Justice Sabo Ringim has been reported to have died after he was involved in a ghastly motor accident on Wednesday while on his way to his hometown, Ringim.

The State Attorney General and the Commissioner for Justice Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu has expressed shock to the the death of the former Chief Judge, Late Honourable Justice Aminu Sabo Ringim who died yesterday 18th May 2021, in a ghastly Motor accident along Dutse – Ringim road.

The Commissioner says, “I was deeply shocked with the sad news that struck yesterday, the death of Justice Aminu is a great loss. I’m sending my condolence message to his family, His Excellency the Governor of Jigawa State Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar MON mni, and His Royal Highness the Emir of Ringim Alh Sayyadi Mahmoud.

In a statement issued to the media by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Justice, Hajiya Zainab Baba Aliyu prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant him Jannah and forgive his shortcomings.

Late Honourable Justice Aminu was born in 1960 at Ringim. He attended Usman Danfodio University Sokoto, Nigerian Law School Lagos and was called to the Bar in 1986. He started his legal career in the defunct Kano State Judiciary. He served as the Chief Registrar of Jigawa State High Court and was later elavated to the High Court bench in 2000.

Late Justice Aminu was appointed as Jigawa State Chief Judge in 2013. He retired on the 25th November, 2020 as the third Chief Judge of Jigawa State.