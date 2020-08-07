Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has expressed sadness over killings in southern part of the State.

To this end, Makarfi called on the Federal and the State Governments to ensure that adequate security is mobilized to secure the lives and property in the area.

The former Governor, while condemning the attacks and Killings in the troubled zone, opined that foreigners may have infiltrated the affected areas just to wreck havoc on the communities.

Makarfi, in a statement signed by his media aide, Mukthar Sirajo said, ” I am disturbed and saddened by news of the resurgence of violence in the southern part of Kaduna State”, pointing out that “resort to violence as an expression of grievance, complicates, rather than solve problems.”

He said, “constructive communication between and among people and communities is the surest recipe to mutual respect and understanding, without which there can be no development.”

He appealed to all, “to eschew violence and embrace dialogue as a means to a sustainable resolution to whatever problem, however knotty. He also calls on the people to cooperate with the government as it grapples with this and other challenges.”

Makarfi then called on, “the government at both federal and state levels to ensure that the security agencies are adequately mobilised to properly secure the area, in particular, given the suspected infiltration from outside.”

He further advised the Government, “particularly at the state level to intensify efforts at finding a lasting solution to the problem through the constructive engagement of all stakeholders, such as traditional, religious, community and political leaders.”

Senator Makarfi conveyed, “most heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives as well as the government and people of Kaduna State and prays to God Almighty to grant eternal rest to the dead and fortitude to bear the losses to the families and all of us.”