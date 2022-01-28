From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Kano State, Mauzu Magaji Dansarauniya, has been arraigned before a Senior Magistrate Court in the state.

The former Commissioner, who is an ardent critic of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Kano State Governor, was arrested on Thursday in Abuja after an interview session with a television station and flown to Kano.

Speaking on the development, spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said that the accused person failed to honour an invitation for questioning by the police.

He added that the police had invited him on the directive of a court adding that they were investigating him for charges of defamation of character, intentional insult, injurious falsehood and inciting disturbance.

Saturday Sun gathered that week ago, a complaint was lodged against him by the state governor, Abddullahi Umar Ganduje.

A petition by the solicitors of the Governor, Adekunle Taiye Falola and dated January 10th was sent to the Presiding Magistrate , Magistrate Court N0 58, Honourablle Justice Aloma Mariam, Nomansland Kano.

The governor, through his solicitors, accused Mauzu Magaji Dansarauniya of criminal defamation of character, assault, intentional insult with the intent to provoke breach of peace as well as inciting disturbance and disaffection against him and the members of his family contrary to the provisions of Section 114, 264 and 399 of the Penal Code.

It could be recalled that the former Commissioner was sacked by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for allegedly celebrating the death of the former Chief of Staff to the President, the late Abba Kyari on his Facebook page.

He was later reappointed as the Executive Chairman State NNPC/ AKK Gas Pipeline Project and Gas Implementation Committee, but was sacked again by Governor Ganduje due to alleged incompetence.