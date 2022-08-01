Former Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Lateef Akanni Hussein is dead.

He died after a brief illness in the evening of Sunday, July 31st, 2022 at the age of 75 years.

Prof. Hussein, a professor of Physics was the 6th substantive vice Chancellor of LASU; he served between 2005 and 2011.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, while confirming the news on Monday, expressed her deep shock at the passing away of her former boss, under whose leadership she served as the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university.

He will be buried today, Monday, August 1st, 2022 according to Islamic rites at Atan Cemetery shortly after a Janazah prayer at LASUTH Central Mosque, Ikeja, Lagos.