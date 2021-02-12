Ben Dunno, Warri

Former Chairman of Udu Local Government, Chief Jite Brown, has conveyed his condolences to the Governor of Delta state, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, over the demise of his father, Pa Arthur Okorie Okowa, who pasesed away at the age of 88years.

In a brief condolences message to the governor, the Ex Council boss urged Governor Okowa, his immediate family and the good people of Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area, to take solace in the fact that late Pa Arthur Okowa, lived a glorious life worthy of emulation by all.

Speaking in his political capacity as the senior grand son of Late Pa Arthur Okowa from Udu Local Government Area, Chief Brown described the deceased as a caregiver, a helper and a facilitator of hope for the orphans.

He noted that the exemplary life of Pa Arthur Okowa, can be seen in the discipline and forthrightness he inculcated in his children and those close to him.

According to him; “This attributes can be attested to in the quality of life and character of Governor Okowa, who had displayed so much leadership discipline and commitment to service of God and humanity”.

While stating that its our prayer to be able to live to bury our aged parents, he prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and also give the family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

He also admonished the good people of Owa-Alero, to console themselves with the fact that God was able to raise from among them a man who was able to fulfill destiny by raising a son who is a blessing not just to the community but the entire state.