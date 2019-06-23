Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former Vice President of Liberia Joseph Nyumah Boakai has said unless African youths are assured of a secure future, insurgency and insecurity will be difficult to tackle on the continent.

Boakai stated this on Sunday in Abeokuta at a press conference heralding the International Pan-African Conference scheduled to hold between Monday, June 24th and Tuesday, 25th.

The theme of the conference, organised by CEO Africa in collaboration with the Chrisland University, Abeokuta, is “Challenges of Sustainable Growth and Development in Africa”.

The ex Liberian VP, who tasked African leaders to make the well-being of the African youths a top priority, added that opportunities must be created for young people to thrive in their respective chosen endeavours.

He explained that apart from providing qualitative education, job opportunities, good medical services and social infrastructure must be made available for African youths, which in turn will promote security.

He argued that African youths would not engage in acts of insurgency or terrorism if they are assured of a good future.

Noting that African leaders are capable of building the continent and guaranteeing growth and development, Boakai called for honesty of purpose in the collective fight against corruption and insecurity.

In his remark, Vice Chancellor of Chrisland University Prof. Chinedum Peace Babalola said that the conference aims to attract brilliant minds from across Africa to discuss the challenges militating against development on the continent, and to proffer solutions.