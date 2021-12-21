From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Former Managing Director of the Cross River Basin Development Authority, Engr Mfon Taiwo Enobong Essien, has stated that the 4th industrial revolution will disrupt the existing order of agriculture production.

This he maintains offers an opportunity to increase agricultural competitiveness and an opportunity to overcome structural weakness in the country.

Speaking during a one-day public lecture organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers as part of activities to mark this year’s Engineering week held in Calabar, Engr Essien, who is also the MD/Chief Steward Taissen Shalom Holdings, said breaking the existing order creates a gap in which opportunities can emerge.

In his lecture with the theme, ‘the fourth industrial revolution and food security: The place of engineers,” he stated that “just as the first, second and third industrial revolutions did, the emergence of new technologies achieved via revolution always begins with the destruction of an existing order.

“Breaking existing order creates a gap in which opportunities can emerge. The fourth industrial revolution technology presents a chance to increase agricultural competitiveness and an opportunity to overcome the structural weaknesses of our current agricultural system and the limits of intensive agriculture”, he said.

He listed the pros of the 4th industrial revolution to include increased yields, lower costs, reduction of environmental impact, new innovation and market lowering entry barriers, climate change adaptation, improved quality of work-life balance and attracting young and physically challenged people to Agriculture.

For the cons, he said the fourth industrial revolution leads to resource depletion, job losses, demographic changes, core industry disruptions and many others.

He said engineers have a responsibility to adopt, adapt, and be proficient in the utilization of the existing innovation as well as the operation, maintenance and backup service provision.

He charged the government, at all levels, to facilitate the provision of infrastructure that supports technology-based agriculture, value reorientation, farmers education as well as digital extension services.

Speaking also, the President Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engineer Babagana Muhammed, FNSE, has commended engineers in Calabar for coming together despite the COVID-19 lockdown to build an excellent monument for themselves from their professional dues.

He said this is excellent as everything should not be about the government and charged his colleagues in other branches to emulate Calabar engineers.

He said: ‘We came to Calabar to celebrate engineers for the feat they have attained, it is not easy working through the year and then closing on a very good note.

‘Look at the achievement recorded, despite COVID-19, lockdown, the engineers came together in peace to build an excellent monument without their professional dues without government support. I’m highly impressed with this and it is one of the best in the country.

‘Other engineers from other parts of the country should emulate what Calabar Engineers have done because everything cannot be about the government,’ he said.

Also speaking, Engineer Ndifon Agbiji, FNSE, the chairman, NSE Calabar branch, said the essence of the week is to celebrate engineers and chronicle their achievements within the year, adding that the celebration will galvanise the unity of the branch and bridge the gap between the elders and the younger ones.