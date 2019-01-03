Former military governor of Kano State, AVM Hamza Abdullahi, dies at 73

Desmond Mgbo, Kano

Former military governor of Kano State, Air Vice Marshal Hamza Abdullahi, has passed away. He died in Germany at the age of 73.

Family sources in Kano confirmed that the former Airforce chief died in a German hospital on Wednesday after a brief illness. The incident happened after he was flown abroad for treatment

The deceased served as the military governor of Kano State from 1984-1985, soon after the overthrown of the civilian administration by the military led by Gen. Muhammadu Buhari.

Our correspondent was told in Kano that the bereaved family had commenced arrangements to bring Abdulahi’s remains from Germany to Nigeria for burial according to Islamic rites