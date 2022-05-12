From Abel Leonard, Lafia
The daughter of the former minister of State FCT, senator Solomon Ewuga, Adzuayi Ewuga, a female pilot, has died in a plane crash in Central Cameroon.
A report sent to Daily Sun on Thursday disclosed that Adzuayi Ewuga died in a mini aircraft belonging to Caverton Aviation Cameroon, which had 11-passengers on board.
There were no survivors.
reports also disclosed that the aircraft was flying from Yaounde Nsimalen Airport to Belabo in the east of the country when air traffic services lost radio contact.
The deceased is the second daughter of Senator Solomon Ewuga, a Stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State.
Caverton Aviation Cameroon is a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group based in Lagos, Nigeria, which also controls Caverton Helicopters.
The Nigerian sister carrier also operates a single DHC-6-400 complementing various helicopters and providing support for the country’s oil and gas industry.
