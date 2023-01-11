From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The family of former Minister of State for foreign affairs, Muhammad Bello Kirfi, has dragged Bauchi State Government to court challenging the legality of the removal of their patriarch as Wazirin Bauchi.

The spokesperson of the family, Barrister Yakubu Bello Kirfi, disclosed this in a press release made available to journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday.

“Unambiguously, the matter is currently before the competent court of jurisdiction, which will determine the legality of the purported action by the state government,” Kirfi said in the release.

It denied media reports that the former minister boasted that he would do anything within his power to prevent the re-election bid of Bala Mohammed over his removal as Wazirin.

“Our attention has been drawn to the Publications on the 8th and 9th Of January, 2023 respectively, by some Media Organisations quoting Alh Dr Muhammad Bello Kirfi CON to have said that, He will unseat Gov. Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed (Kauran Bauchi) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Bauchi State. The story is unfounded and not genuine,” the release said.

“Religiously, as Strong believers in the Islamic Article Of Faith, We believe Power belongs to Allah Alone, He Gives it to whom He Wishes, And Takes It When He Wishes.

“Furthermore, the issue of removal as Wazirin Bauchi and council member on the 3rd January 2023 orchestrated by the state government via Emirate Council, has undoubtedly generated controversies in and around the state.

“Thus, people from all walks of life trooped to the house of Alh Muhammad Bello Kirfi on a sympathy and solidarity visit, it’s much appreciated.

“So far, there is no Official Press Statement/Release from Alhaji. Muhammad Bello Kirfi”

It will be recalled that Bauchi Emirate Council announced Kirfi’s removal as the Wazirin Bauchi, in a letter dated January 3, 2023, from the Bauchi Emirate Council.

“I am directed to refer to a letter received from the Ministry of Local Government Affairs of reference No: MLG/LG/S/72/T dated 30th December 2022,” the letter, signed by Alhaji Shehu Mudi Muhammad, the Council Secretary.

“The content of the said letter indicated your disloyalty and disrespect to the Executive Governor of the state and the government.

“It therefore directed for your removal with immediate effort.

“In view of the above, you are hereby removed from office as the Wazirin Bauchi and also a Council Member of Bauchi Emirate”

It is the second time that Kirfi, is being penalised as senior Councilor of the Emirate.

The first was during the tenure of the former Governor Mohammad Abubakar when he was suspended but was subsequently restored by the incumbent Governor Bala Mohammed, the Kauran Bauchi.

Kirfi, a major player in the political circle of Bauchi State, clocked 90 years a fortnight ago.