From Uche Usim

The former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt Muhtar Usman, has died aged 63.

Capt Usman was in Lagos last Thursday but complained of not ‘feeling too well,’ industry sources told Daily Sun.

He then travelled to Kaduna on Friday and went to the hospital.

He was said to have passed on Tuesday night in Zaria, his home town.

Born on December 5, 1956, Usman was appointed the Director-General of NCAA in October 2014, and served for five years. He handed over to the current NCAA boss, Capt Musa Nuhu, in October 2019.