Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Former employees of the Nigerian Coal Corporation (NCC), Enugu, have protested the nonpayment of their severance differentials six years after the Presidency gave directive on the matter.

They alleged that the Presidency had on September 14, 2015 directed all arrears owed Nigerian workers from previous administrations be cleared. While noting that their counterparts in Nigerian Mining Corporation, Jos, had been paid, the aggrieved workers wondered why they were left out.

In a petition to the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, they appealed for an immediate intervention into the matter. The petition reads in part: “The staff of Nigerian Coal Corporation were not captured for payment when employees of our sister corporation – Nigerian Mining Corporation, Jos, were paid their severance differentials last month, May 2020.

“We sincerely thank you for paying them and will thank you the more, as we hope you will pay us ours without further delay. We attach herewith, the worked out hard and soft copy of the severance differentials on terminal benefits totaling N182, 902, 498.90 for your perusal.”