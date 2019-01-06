The deceased, according to sources, died during marathon sex with his lover, one Mrs Uzoamaka (surname withheld), said to be a nursing mother who was recently delivered of a baby about a month ago.

The lifeless body of a man said to be a former Manager of the defunct National Electricity Power Authority (NEPA) in Ebonyi State has reportedly been found in a hotel in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State.

The deceased died during marathon sex with his lover, said to be a nursing mother who was recently delivered of a baby about a month ago.

Efforts to get full details of what actually transpired from the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Loveth Odah, proved abortive as she declined to speak on the matter.

However, it was gathered that the incident took place in a hotel owned by the wife of an influential politician in the state located along Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway.

According to sources, wife of the deceased and his lover are both nursing their babies said to be about one month old each. The female lover, a hair stylist, was said to have had her last child 11 years ago before she took in again.