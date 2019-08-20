John Adams, Minna

Former Chairman, Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mallam Suleiman David, has joined millions of Nigerians to pay tribute to the late former chairman of the Nigeria league board, Chief Jackson Oyuki Obaseki, describing his death as great lose to Nigerian football family.

The former Chairman of Niger Tornadoes, in a statement he personally signed and made available to Sunsports/ Sporting Sun in Minna, yesterday, said the late Obaseki was one of the most outstanding football administrators the country has produced, stressing that “the foundation he has laid in the Nigerian league is what we are enjoying today.”

While describing the late Chief Obaseki as a highly disciplined football administrator, Mallam David, pointed out that “the death of this football icon is another loss for football in the country. He would not only be missed by his family, but the entire football family”.

The statement reads in parts; “Chief Obaseki has left us at the time when his words of wisdom was most needed. He played a great role in what we have as Professional League football in the country today”.

The former Tornadoes chairman, therefore, extended his heart-fell condolence to the late Obaseki’s family, the NFF and the League Management Company (LMC).