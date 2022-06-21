Former Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Secretary, Alhaji Sani Toro has been freed days after being kidnapped by hoodlums on his way to Bauchi from Abuja.

The cheering news was relayed to the media by a family source who said the former Bauchi State Commissioner of Sports was released late last night.

It however could not be confirmed if any ransom was paid before his release.

Details soon…

