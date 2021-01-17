From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Renowned politician and former Minister of State of Finance Jubril Martins-Kuye is dead.

The Ago-Iwoye, Ogun Stae born politician passed on Sunday morning at the age of 79.

Confirming his death, his political godson, Senator Lekan Mustapha, representing Ogun East senatorial district in the Senate, described ‘the death of JMK is a big blow to us; he was not just a mentor but a pathfinder.’

Born on 16th August 1942 in Ago Iwoye town, Ogun State, JMK as he was popularly called in political circles, was appointed minister by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999.

In 2010, the then Acting-President Goodluck Jonathan also appointed him as Minister of Commerce and Industry.