Former Vice President of Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) Dr. Musa Oshodi has stated that the development of Judo in Nigeria lies strongly in getting a professional as the president to head the federation.

The seasoned judokas, whose foray into the combat sport started way back 1977, lamented that despite quality judokas Nigeria can boast of today, the administration of judo over the years has been left in the hands of mediocre “who are only after what they can get from judo not what they can inject as adding values into the sport to reposition it.”

“This is so sad anytime I look at enormous potentials Nigeria has in judo but we have been relegated to the back ground because we cannot air our voice in the world of judo.

“Judo like other sports is operated like a fraternity, if you are not one of them, you cannot be part of them.