Former chairman of the Nigerian Premier League Board, Jackson Oyuki Obaseki is dead.

Obaseki passed away Sunday morning at the age of 75.

He contested the position of the Nigeria Football Federation president in 2010, but lost to then incumbent Aminu Maigari.

Until his death, he also held traditional chieftaincy titles, including The Ohe of Benin Kingdom conferred on him by Oba Erediauwa of Benin for his contributions to sports development in the Country.