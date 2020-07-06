Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The remains of late Chief Patrick Omeje, former Chairman of Nsukka Local Government of Enugu state who died on June 16 has been laid to rest at his country home Amaeze Owerre Nsukka autonomous community amidst tears and eulogies.

Speaking in a homily during church funeral service at St Theresa’s Catholic cathedral Nsukka on Monday Monsignor Thaddus Onoyima who officiated the funeral service with no fewer than ten other Catholic priests said that to human beings Omeje died a sudden death but to God his death was at the appropriate time.

“what we failed to understand is that nothing takes God unaware because as one created every human being He knows when everybody will die.

“Death is inevitable to every living being that will surely come at God’s appointed time, what is important is that one servers God in truth and in spirit while alive “he said.

Onoiyima noted that it was not how many years one lived on earth that matters but one’s good relationship with God and fellow human beings.

“the family of Omeje should take solace that the former council boss impacted positively to humanity as well as respect and feared God while alive,” he said.

In a remark, Mr Ikem Omeje the elder brother to the deceased thank everybody who identified with the family during their moment of pain and sorrow

He said that Omeje family would continue to have absolute faith and trust in God who knows everything, however, appealed that his late brother be remembered in prayers.

Earlier, the body of the late Omeje was laid-in-state at the council headquarter where the Chairman of the Council Hon. Cosmas Ugwueze who until his elevation was the deputy to Chief Omeje described his demise as a big shock to him.

According the Council boss, “Omeje lived a short but fulfilled life which impacted positively to humanity.

“My knowing and meeting him was like meeting God, he gave me hope, showed me love and called me back to serve with him at a time I was rejected by other.

“I promise to continue with his plans and projects in Nsukka LG and will never let his family suffer his exit,” he said.

Also, the leader Nsukka LG Legislative Council Hon. Celestine Ezechinedu described the late Omeje as a visionary leader who had his people at heart always.

The leader who wondered why God choose to call back the Chairman at a time he was saving the people of Nsukka, prayed that God will forgive him from his short comings and accept his soul.

The Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. Chukwuka Utazi, who expressed shock over the death of Omeje condoled with his family, the people of Nsukka LGA and prayed to God to accept his gentle soul.

“Our hearts are burdened for the painful lost, because we never expected it to happen at this particular point in time, may his family and the good people of Nsukka LG find solace in the promise of resurrection,” Utazi said.

Other government officials present during the funeral include Hon. Peter Okonkwo, Enugu state Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Hon, Solomon Onah, Chairman Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Enugu State Chapter, among others.

The family had announced during funeral that only 20 people were expected to late Patrick Omeje residence where he would be buried, in accordance with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) gathering protocols.