From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A former , former National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) and former commissioner for Information in Abia State, Bonnie Iwuoha is dead.

According to a family source, Iwuoha who was not known to be suffering from any ill-health, died on Monday evening in Umuahia, Abia State.

A senior journalist based in Abia, expressing shock over the veteran journalist’s demise, said he spoke with the deceased last month without any visible sign of ailment.

Iwuoha, until his dead, was Special Adviser, Media to the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.