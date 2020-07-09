Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A former chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Ondo State, Dr Michael Adeyeri has died of COVID-19.

Adeyeri who is the founder of Shekinah Hospital, Alagbaka in Akure, the state capital was said to have died in his hospital after attending to a patient.

The current chairman of the NMA, Dr. Wale Oke confirmed the incident.

Adeyeri was also working under the state government until his death.

His death has continued to elicit reactions from medical practitioners and health workers in the state.

His hospital has also continued to host sympathizers from different shades.

It was gathered that Adeyeri was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo after he personally noticed he had contracted the virus and later died at his hospital.