Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former Military Governor of Oyo State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State in the 2011 general elections, General Adetunji Idowu Olurin (rtd) is reportedly dead at 76.

The septuagenarian and former Sole Administrator of Ekiti State, who was born on December 3,1944, hailed from Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

A family source who does not want his name in print informed our correspondent that Olurin died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

However, another source said the deceased died abroad having been sick for s long time.

Details about his death was still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

Olurin had his primary education at Christ Church School, Ilaro from 1951 to 54; St. Paul’s School, Odo-Ona, Ibadan, between 1955 and 1957 and Local Government Authority Modern School, 1958.

He also attended Egbado College, Ilaro, 1959-64, Technical College (now The Polytechnic), Ibadan, 1966.

Olurin attended the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, from 1967 to 70; School of Infantry, Quetta, Pakistan,1973; Army Command and Staff College, Jaji, 1977-78.

He was also at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, 1989. He was appointed Battalion Commander, 1970-71; Brigade Major 1972-74; Instructor, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, 1974; Defence Adviser, Nigerian High Commission India, 1975-77.

Olurin was General Staff Officer I, Operations, Army Head quarters, Lagos, 1980-82; Colonel-General Staff, Nigerian School of Infantry, 1982; Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Infantry, 1983-84; Commander, I Mechanised Infantry Brigade, 1984-85; appointed Military Governor, Oyo State, where he served between 1985 and 1988, Director of Logistics, Nigerian Army Headquarters, Lagos, August 1988 – January 1989; Passed StaffCollege (PSC), 1978; National Decoration: Forces Service Star (1155); Foreign Decoration: United Nations Peace Medal (UNIFIL), 1979.