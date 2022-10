Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, an Umuahia prince and famous former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is dead. He was aged 73.

He died peacefully early Friday morning, according to family sources. ‘‘Dede Ukwu, Hon. Vin. Ogbulafor passed on last night. He died in Canada,’’ a message from his relative revealed on Friday night.

Known for his frequent controversial statements, Ogbulafor was very influential during his time as PDP scribe and later Chairman.