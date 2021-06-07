From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Few months after the gruesome murder of his wife, Retired Commissioner of Police, Ibezimako Aghanya has also died.

According to one of his sons, Obie Aghanya, the former Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue and Kogi States died last week Thursday in Enugu after a brief illness.

Aghanya’s son who confirmed his death by telephone on Monday said he died of stroke adding that burial date would soon be announced.

It would be recalled that Aghanya’s wife, Eunice was murdered in March this year at their Makurdi, Benue State residence by yet to be identified assassins.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described the late retired Police Commissioner as a true professional who contributed immensely to peace and security when he served as Commissioner of Police in the state.

The Governor, in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase posited that the demise of Mr Aghanya is an unfortunate loss not only to his family but also to those who came in contact with him and the society at large.

“He recalls the late AIG’s efforts in the fight against crime in Benue when he headed the State Police Command as Commissioner and notes that the state is still leveraging on the successes recorded during that time.

“Governor Ortom consoles the children and other members of the bereaved family for the painful loss barely three months after the gruesome murder of their mother Mrs Eunice Aghanya,” the statement concluded.