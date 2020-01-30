Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with former President, Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Jonathan was ushered into the president’s office at about 1.45 pm.

It was not known whether the meeting was at the instance of President Buhari.

At the end of the session, which lasted for about 10 minutes, President Buhari saw him off to his office’s forecourt where the former president’s car was waiting.

This is the second time both leaders would be meeting in a space of three months as Jonathan equally visited the president on October 10, 2019.