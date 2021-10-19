Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has paid tributes to former United States Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Colin Powell, who died on Monday at the age of 84.

Jonathan, in a tribute he personally signed on Monday in Abuja, described late Powell as a renowned US public servant and great leader who left solid and indelible footprints in the sands of time.

He stated that Powell’s stellar military career paved the way for other African-Americans to reach for the top.

The former President added that Powell articulated a new paradigm for engaging in military action.

“Until the election of President Barack Obama in 2008, Colin Powell was the highest ranking African American to have served in the public sector of the United States.

“In that capacity, he served as a beacon of hope and was a pride of the Black Race.

“His articulation of the Powell Doctrine gave the United States, and the world at large, a new paradigm for engaging in military action with honour and decorum.

“As Secretary of State, he was known for his tactful management of America’s foreign relations, of which he extended a right hand of fellowship to the Yar’adua administration when I was vice president,”Jonathan,added.

Jonathan said that Powell’s death at 84 after a long useful and fulfilled life, was mourned by him and his family, as well as the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.

He said that Powell left solid and indelible footprints in the sands of time, and would be greatly missed.

“Our prayers are with his family at this trying time for them,” Jonathan added. (NAN)

