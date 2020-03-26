A search was under way on Thursday for former presidential candidate Soumaila Cisse and his delegation who disappeared in northern Mali.

Cisse, the leader of opposition party Union for the Republic and Democracy (URD), and his team went missing on Wednesday afternoon in the Timbuktu region, URD spokesman Demba Traore said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The delegation, which was campaigning for upcoming legislative elections, had left the town of Sarafere at 1530 GMT to travel to the town of Koumaira, about an hour away, but never arrived, Traore said.

“Neither the president of the URD nor any member of his delegation can be reached on their phone at the moment,” Traore added. (dpa/NAN)