The immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Enugu GRA, Rotarian Kelechi Eboh, has felicitated Chief Paschal Ochi, the President of Rotary club of Wyndham on his birthday and described him as a fine Rotarian, man of honour and a gentleman who has always passed the four way test of the Rotary International in all his engagements.

Chief Eboh said this during the birthday celebrations of Rotarian Paschal Ochi in Australia.

According to him, Ochi personifies the finest qualities of a Rotarian which are based on the principle of equity, fair play and justice to mankind.

Eboh said, “As a fellow Rotarian, I know what it means to live up to the standards required of a true Rotarian. I am proud and delighted to be associated with Rotarian Paschal Ochi who is the President of Rotary Club of Wyndham, Australia because he is a living example of what a Rotarian should be. In my many years of engagement with him, he has never wavered in his commitment to the ideals and principles of the Rotary Club”.

He noted that Rotarian Paschal Ochi has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Rotary Club of Enugu GRA both morally and financially which earned him the well deserved title of Ekwueme 1 of Rotary Club of Enugu GRA.

Continuing, Eboh called on the Almighty God to preserve the life of Rotarian Ochi and give him more years to continue to serve the Rotary Club and humanity.

“As Rotarian Paschal Ochi celebrates his birthday, I pray to the Almighty God to keep him in good place, good health and give him the wisdom and courage to face life’s challenges and continue to serve humanity in any capacity he finds himself”, Eboh said.

Chief Paschal Ochi is the President of Australia Association of Enugu State and the co-founder of Igbo Association of Victoria, an association that is fully committed to the protection of the welfare of Igbos in Australia.

As a Director of Support Africa Initiative and Chair of the Australia-Africa Design Team, Chief Paschal Ochi has contributed to high level development initiatives between Africa and Australia which have impacted positively on both continents.

Paschal Ochi was honoured recently with a chieftaincy title as the Echeribe of Amokwe community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State in recognition of his immense contributions to the development of his community.