Former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim and former Chief of Army Staff, His Execelleny, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd) are among distinguished Nigerians nominated for awards by London-based group, TheNigerian News.

Senator Anyim, also a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, will be conferred with an award of excellence as “Grand Icon of Democracy”.

Ambassador Buratai, meanwhile, will be recognised as the “Grand Icon of Patriotism in Africa”.

The award ceremony, scheduled for NAF Conference Centre Abuja, on December 16th, is part of activities to mark the company’s fifth anniversary.

According to a press statement signed by Ms Bridget Agada, secretary of the award planning committee, Senator Anyim epitomises the average hardworking Nigerian who believes in the country’s peace, unity and progress.

She said the former Senate President is a symbol of democracy who is highly revered in the mould of other great Patriots like Sir Ahmadu Bello of blessed memory, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Agada further revealed that Ambassador Buratai is celebrated for his “patriotic devotion to duty which continued to manifest through the timely defeat of the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria”.

She added that his fearless fight against “terrorism across the African continent, initiating and domesticating numerous reforms and innovations have placed the Nigerian Army as one of the most powerful forces in Africa”.

The event will be chaired by the Honourable Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator (Dr) George Akume while His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero is the Royal Father of the Day.

Ten other distinguished Nigerians will be recognised on that day including His Excellencies, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State as well as the MD/CEO of FunmiAyinke Nigeria Limited, Engr Funmi Ayinke.

Others are Brig Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Mr Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam, Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) among others.

