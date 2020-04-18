Former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, has described Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff (COS) to President Muhammadu Buhari, as an energetic officer who gave his best to Nigeria.

Nnamani said this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu while reacting to the death of Kyari.

Kyari reportedly died on Friday following a long battle with Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“From all indications, Kyari demonstrated some intelligence and ability to carry out his assignments on behalf of the President.

“He gave the President the necessary services for which he was appointed.

“He must have delivered to the person that appointed him by carrying out the policy thrust of the Federal Government.

“We will now wish him a restful soul because he has gone to where every person will go,” Nnamani said. (NAN)