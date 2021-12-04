From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Immediate past chairman of South East traditional rulers council, Eze Eberechi Dick has called for increased budgetary allocations to universities in the country.

Eze Dick, who is the traditional ruler of Mgboko Ngwa Amaise Autonomous community, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State made the call at his palace while receiving his letter of appointment as the Chancellor of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano from a delegation of Kano state government.

The traditional who also served as the Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Niger state and currently, the Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Zulu, Kebbi State commended Governor Umar Abdulahi Ganduje for immortalizing Yusuf Maitama Sule.

He noted that the contributions of the late Elder statesman, helped in no small measure in shaping the direction of Nigeria’s foreign policy at independence.

Eze Dick said the appointment of a non-indigene as a Chancellor of a state-owned university by Gov Ganduje, was a positive step towards the actualization of a united and indivisible Nigeria.

The royal father noted that over the years, “Gov Ganduje has continued to demonstrate statesmanship through words and unflinching faith in the course of one Nigeria, leading to his conferment with the chieftaincy title of Agu N’Eche Mba 1 of Ndigbo”.

The former chairman, Abia State traditional rulers council said his appointment as Chancellor of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, was not an honour to himself alone, but to his community and the entire traditional institution of Igboland.

He described Ganduje as a worthy son of Mgboko Ngwa Amaise Ancient Kingdom, hinging his assertion on the numerous contributions and support for the upkeep of the palace and his general concern for the well-being of the Igbo resident in Kano.

Leader of the delegation and Kano state Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon Mukhtar Ishaq Yakasai said they were delighted to present the letter of appointment to Eze Dick.

Stating that Ganduje as a bridge builder has always believed in one Nigeria, he stressed that it was in that light the governor ensured all Local Governments in Kano has supervisory agencies to ensure the maintenance of peace and order and protection of lives and property of non-indigenes resident in Kano.

Hon Yakasai described Eze Dick as an outstanding achiever who has done well in life, adding that his appointment will mark a turning point in the annals of the institution.

Other members of the delegation included Hon Ken-Ken, member, House of Representatives; Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, Commissioner for Education; Hon Nasir Sadiq, Special Adviser, Special Duties.

Others were Alhaji Dahiru Addalu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education; Eze Boniface Ibekwe, Eze Ndigbo, Kano, Chief Sam-Sung, personal Assistant to Eze Ndigbo and Hon Comfort Ginika, Supervisory Councillor in Kano.

