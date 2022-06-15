From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The former Abia State Correspondent of Sun Newspapers, Mr Chuks Onuoha, has been abducted by unidentified gunmen in Umuahia, the state capital. Onuoha was taken at his house at Umuhu, Ohuhu, in Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, Onuoha, with members of his family, had hardly finished their meal around 8 pm on Tuesday, when the abductors broke into their living room and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

The abductors later Wednesday morning contacted his family members and made a demand of N10 million ransom.

Onuoha’s wife confirmed the development when contacted on phone and appealed to the abductors to release her husband unconditionally for the sake of their young children.

