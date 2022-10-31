Former Super Falcons of Nigeria International, Ayisat Yusuf-Aromire has become the first woman and first African to win FIFPRO Merit Award.

She emerged as the winner of the 2022 FIFPRO Merit Awards for Player Voice.

The former Nigeria international was nominated by Jalkapallon Pelaajayhdistys for her work empowering girls and women to play football through her foundation and SheFootball Initiative.

SheFootball Conference is an annual conference initiated by Ayisat Yusuf-Aromire aimed at charging, motivating, and educating young women footballers in their career path.

The conference goes hand in hand with the annual All-Star Women Football Competition at Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Ayisat Yusuf-Aromire played for several clubs in Nigeria like Nasarawa Amazons, Delta Queens, and Rivers Angels as well as Finland (KMF).

She was a member of the Nigerian squad at the 2004 African Women’s Championship, the 2007 Women’s World Cup, and the 2008 Summer Olympics.