Remains of Late Chief Joseph Azubuike Opah (Akaekpuchi Onwa), father of Chief Eric Chinemeucheya Opah (Oke Orji Abia), founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fortune Global Shipping and Logistics Limited, will be laid to rest on December 24, 2021.

A burial plan announced by the business icon indicates that the ceremony which begins on December 23, 2021, is going to be a celebration of the life and time of his father who died at the age of 90. He described his father as an Iroko, a great politician and custodian of Ngwa tradition, who left a legacy of wisdom and honesty.

Born in 1930, the late Opah was a traditional Prime Minister of Umunno Nsulu ancient kingdom.

According to the statement, a galaxy of gospel artists, actors, musicians and choral-groups will converge in Mbubo, Umunno-Nsulu in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State for a two-day live concert in honour of the iconic fallen hero.

Religious groups, social organizations, friends and business associates of the CEO of Fortune Global from within and outside the state are also expected at the occasion.

“The live concert, a carnival of sorts which holds simultaneously at Opah and Okorie ancestral compounds in Mbubo Nsulu in Isiala-Ngwa North on December 23, 2021 and Mbubo Community Primary School field on December 24, will feature star guest artists like ABZ International, Evangelist Osi Osina, Mercy Chinwo, Paul Nwokocha, Israel Anyanele, Chioma Jesus and Kaches Band,” the statement further read.

Other artists that are expected at the occasion are Actor Nkem Owo (Osuofia), MC Chief Imo, DJ Gacon, Ababa Nna and Jolly Camp Music. The rest are Abia Real Brass Band, Ejima Chijioke Osadebe and his Ogene Sound, African Trumpet Band, Wesley Methodist Cathedral Choir, Umuahia and St. George’s Cathedral Choir, Mbosi.

Drawing inspiration from Max Holloway, Oke Orji Abia eulogized his father in the following words: “Heroes get remembered but legends never die.”

