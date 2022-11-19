From Okwe Obi, Abuja

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Webmark Empowerment Foundation has donated a transformer and solar security light in 5 communities around Webmark Estate Sites in Lugbe, Kuje, Karchi and Gurku.

The foundation’s Programme Coordinator, Alukwe Ugochinyere, during the commissioning recently in Abuja, noted that the NGO would continue advancing humanitarian aid across the country.

She said: “This project is extremely important to the foundation. This is our first step in giving back to humanity. It is our step of reaching out to people.

“It is our first step of caring for a community. We are starting with communities where our projects are sited. This is one of the communities where our site is situated.

“We are not only concentrating where our sites are situated. If we do that you will say it is selfish of us. We are concentrating on areas that are in dire need of humanitarian services.

“The project is which includes and not limited to the following: Solar Security Light for 5 communities around Webmark Estate Sites: lugbe, Kuje, Karchi, Gurku.

“Sit Out Overhead Construction for rain and sun prevention for clients and workers on site in Kuje.

“We hope to continuously build working relationships with key stakeholders, and key sectors of government, including tracking the progress of implementation of our activities with data-proven technology in tandem with all our partners.”

A retired Director with the Federal Ministry of Health, Chukwuemeka Maha, charged residents of the area to gingerly protect the facilities.

Also, Abiodun Ojo, who is the Chairman Estate Subscribe, FGC Webmark Estate Phase 4,5,6 Gudaba, Kuje, encouraged people to build houses instead of waiting to get millions of naira.

“The importance of the project especially for security it will help in securing the area. And the security personnel have been doing very good.

“I was worried when I flew in from Lagos. But I later discovered that it is a peaceful environment. Everybody minds their business.

“Those guys have been doing their job. I give it to them. I will encourage people to start building here.

“I actually told my wife when she was about to be disengaged from the service to go and rent an apartment instead of moving the children because of their education,” he said.