From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Budding actors can now heave a sigh of relief as a Nollywood Actress, Ojogba Jacobs-Jennifer, has announced plans to sponsor young talents in the industry.

Jacobs-Jenniefer, said the initiative was a way of giving back to society, adding that supporting young talents should be the aspiration of her colleagues.

She also disclosed how she assisted entertainers and politicians like Nkechi Blessing, Nigerian Actor, John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, Dele Momodu, Sabinus, Jaywon among others retrieving their suspended social media accounts.

Reminiscing how she became a social media influencer, she said: “My social media career began in the summer of 2020, at the onset of the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic when my Instagram account got suspended.

“Initially, I became frustrated by this development but in the midst of my frustration, an idea sprung up in my mind.

“Within a few months, Jhenna Media-Tech Enterprise was established, launching the brand name into remarkable success in my social media career.”

According to her, her area of speciality is brand development and strategy and commercial modelling.

