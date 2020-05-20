A group of distinguished Lagosians with common interest” under the aegis of the Omo Eko Pataki Forum, has frowned at alleged marginalisation, abuse, disfigurement of its members.

The group led by former Vice National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, said its hospitality and welcoming of strangers is being taken as a sign of weakness.

They group said while Lagosians were not averse to non-indigenes holding positions, the native Lagosians should have a natural pride of place in their state of origin.

“Yes, Lagos state is accommodating, easily embracing, deepened in effortless kindness and friendship to everyone regardless of ethnic provenance. Here we treat none as outsiders. We give comfort, genuine friendship to all without prejudice.

“But alas, our instinctive amity, our spirit of brotherhood is being abused, disfigured as perhaps a sign of weakness. For how do you explain this festering anomaly where the indigenes are deliberately marginalised, elbowed out of reckoning in the political and administrative sectors of our state. We are now reduced to the role of peripheral participants, flung into inconsequential orbit, draped in the robe of the scorned, the unwanted and stranded orphans without succour.”

In a statement yesterday, it said the indigenes of Lagos have been denied a sense of belonging in the state and demanded a reversal of the situation.

The group, in a statement by George and five others, lamented that the essence of state creation, which it said was to rectify the ills of marginalisation and give the natives a sense of belonging and ancestral attachment has not been reflected in Lagos State.

“We hold no one any malice. We are not interested in chasing anyone out of our state. But we cannot be treated like the orphaned and the alienated Red Indians upon our own soil. We are basically exhorting that justice, fair play, decency and equity should be observed to ensure the inclusive participation of our people in the affairs of our state. We pray that the Almighty Allah will guide Governor Sanwo-olu aright in these important matters,” the statement said.