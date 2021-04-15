The Old Boys of Government Secondary School Owerri (OGSSIANS) has congratulated Mazi Victor Ikechukwu Okoronkwo on his investiture into the fellowship of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS).

In a statement, the forum revealed that the OGSSIANS forum’s origin dates back to colonial days and have produced remarkable individuals over time and Owerri, has particularly been visible. According to the statement, many technocrats, educationists, politicians and policy makers, business tycoons and social entrepreneurs have emerged from Owerri experience.

The statement read, “Mazi Victor Okoronkwo has provided leadership in many spheres of life, other than Oil and Gas. As an old boy and member of Class 73A-77 of the prestigious Government Secondary School Owerri, he serves as the Class Captain of the Association. All his secondary school classmates hold him in high regards.

He is described as resourceful, a man with natural and high managerial skills, a scholar with a great mathematical acumen, an incredible sportsman. Infact, he is a rounded gentleman in the manner of the accomplished English Renaissance personage.

Now he has been selected for a great honour: an investiture of the Fellowship of the Institution of Surveying by his professional colleagues in Surveying.

All his classmates and well wishers congratulate him on his elevation and investiture into the fellowship of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Signed: Bar Emma Asoronye and Chimdi Maduagwu”

Mazi Victor Ikechukwu Okoronkwo, a Surveyor, from Arochukwu in Abia state, graduated from the Government Secondary School Owerri in 1977 and later attended Universities of Lagos, INSEAD Business School Oxford and Princeton with diverse experiences in Surveying and Geoinformatics, Business Administration and Energy studies.