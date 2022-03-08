The Forum of Non-Governmental Organisations in Nigeria (FONGON), the umbrella body of all Civil Societies and Non-Governmental Organisations in the country has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for “appointing” Governor Sani Bello as Interim Chairman of the APC.

A statement by its National Coordinator, Dr. Wole Badmus, said it had been a source of great concern and worry to the Nigerian populace the way and manner the party was being run in recent period most especially as it relates to its preparation for its National Convention which has been postponed for the umpteenth times.

“No doubt, the incessant postponement of the party’s convention to elect her National officers cast aspersion on the readiness of the party to retain power at the National level come 2023 Presidential election”, the group noted.

The group viewed the appointment as a round peg in a round hole considering his track record as the Governor of Niger State.

“The appointment of Governor Bello for this onerous task is not only timely but desirable considering his glowing record and exceptional performance as Governor of Niger State.

“Under him, the state has witnessed tremendous transformation in terms of infrastructural turn around, Urban renewal and rural modernization. But for his dogged and resolute posture in combating terrorism in the state, probably, Niger State may have been overran by the menacing terror groups and kidnappers. We have no doubt in the ability and capability of the Governor to deliver on the mandate of a free, credible and hitch-free Convention.”