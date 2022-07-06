The Western Nigeria Football Forum (WNFF) has inaugurated Main Organising Committee, (MOC), for the Late Taiwo Ogunjobi Memorial U-15 Football Competition.

The competition is to immortalise Ogunjobi, who was a football player, an administrator, Osun FA Chairman, NFF Secretary General, and a member of WNFF, until his death on Feb. 19, 2019.

NAN also reports that the event is expected to hold between Aug. 16 and 21 in Osogbo, Osun State.

The 1st Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation, and Coordinator of the South West zone, Seyi Akinwunmi, said while conducting the inauguration virtually on Tuesday, that members of the MOC should organise the event as expected.

Akinwumi urged the MOC to “organise a first of its kind, world class youth football competition and awards night in honour of the departed player and sports administrator”.

Akinwunmi said the committee, led by Otunba Tade Azeez and Otunba Dele Ajayi, should endeavour to deliver in ensuring the event was a standard one, worthy of the deceased.

He also expressed confidence in the MOC members, reiterating that the motive of the competition and awards night was to honour the memory of Ogunjobi.

The chairman noted that Ogunjobi’s name would be immortalised in recognition of his contributions to the growth of football in Nigeria’s South-West and in the country at large.

“Leadership is about legacy, that is why the competition and awards night is single mindedly centred around football and our desire to immortalise late Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi.

“We therefore expect a world class event that will stand out in the history of Football in our country,” he said.

Other members of the MOC are Chief Mustapha Razaq –Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC), Oba James Odeniran, Mr Bayo Olanlege, Dr Bayo Oluwatobi.

The rest are Mr Niyi Alebiosu, Mr Dotun Coker, Mr Toyin Ibitoye, Mr Taiwo Odebunmi, Mr Akintunde Akinsemola and Mr Sola Ogunowo, (Secretary). (NAN)