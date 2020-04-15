The Forum of Commissioners for Finance of the Federation has commiserated with the Accountant- General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, FCNA over the unfortunate fire outbreak at the Treasury House, Abuja.

The Chairman of the Forum Hon. David Olofu delivered this message when he led a delegation of the Forum to pay a solidarity visit to the Accountant- General of the Federation on behalf of other members of the Forum.

He said the Forum of Commissioners for Finance of the Federation was impressed by the efforts of the Accountant-General of the Federation in restoring services on the GIFMIS platform less than 24 hours after the fire outbreak.

Hon. Olofu, who is also the Commissioner for Finance in Benue State, expressed the relief of the Forum of Commissioners for Finance of the Federation that no document related to federation accounts were destroyed in the fire outbreak.

Hon. Olofu said the Forum has had a cordial working relationship with the Office of Accountant-General of the Federation and commended the Accountant General for the various financial management reforms implemented in the last five years including the migration of the operations of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) from manual to electronic processing and distribution of Federation Revenue to the three tiers of government.

He revealed that the April 2020 edition of the monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting will hold through video conferencing due to the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA, in his response commended the delegation for the visit. He said the solidarity visit was a clear confirmation of the cordial working relationship that exists between the Forum and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

He restated the commitment of his Office to see through the efficient implementation of the various financial reforms of the Federal Government.

The solidarity visit had in attendance the Acting Chairman Committee on Indices and Allocation of the Forum and Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Gombe State, Mallam Muhammad Gambo Magaji.