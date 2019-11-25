Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

In the aftermath of the November 16, Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections, the Forum of chairmen of Nigerian Political Parties has called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the amendment of the Electoral Act.

The party chairmen, who made the demand at a press briefing, in Abuja, on Monday, said there was need to introduce electronic transmission of results straight from the polling units to a central database.

The forum in a statement read by the National Chairman, National Unity Party ( NUP), Perry Opara, equally demanded for electronic accreditation of voters to minimise the incidents rigging in elections.

The party chairmen, while decrying the violence that characterised the Kogi and Bayelsa polls, blamed the police and other security agencies for not living up to expectation.

“The election of Kogi and Bayelsa have only succeeded in making it all the more difficult for political parties to mobilize Nigerians to come out and vote as the people are seriously disillusioned following the outcomes.

Political thugs became so audacious that they killed, maimed and burnt people in their houses without consequences. This will certainly make people to lose faith in the institutions of State and in the electoral process if allowed to continue.

“That we hereby call for an urgent conclusion of the process of the amendment of the Electoral Act introducing electronic transmission of results straight from the Polling Units to a central database, electronic accreditation figures to ensure that magical and humongous figures are not generated and if possible electronic voting.

“That the President must show practical commitment towards the enthronement of credible, peaceful, free and fair elections and go beyond mouthing the ideal,” the forum stated.