Chukwudi Nweje

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has raised the alarm that some groups in Nigeria may be stockpiling weapons for a possible genocide.

The Forum also and demanded a United Nations (UN) supervised mop-up of Nigeria for weapons of mass destruction and other illegal arms.

It made the demand in reaction to a Sahara Reporters publication that personnel of the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI) intercepted weaponised drones at the local wing of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos on January 28, 2020.

An online medium had reported that the suspect, who claimed to be working for the Kaduna government, upon interrogation at the National Air Defence Corps, Ikeja, was later released on January 30 following a “phone call from an unknown person.”

The forum called on President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into how the weaponised drones got into Nigeria, who they are meant for and the identity of the person that called for the release of the weapons and suspect.

“As far as we know weaponised drones can only come into a country with the approval of the President and the end-user must be the country’s armed forces. Indeed, the manufacturer would follow the equipment until it gets to the end-user as it is more or less a lethal weapon of destruction” the Forum said in a statement co-signed by Yinka Odumakin, Gen. Cru Ihekire, Senator Bassey Henshaw and Dr Isuwa Dogo for the South West, South East, South-South and Middle Belt respectively.

It also called for the immediate suspension of the Commandant of the National Air Defence Corps, Ikeja, Commodore U K Abdullahi, restriction of his movement.

The demand is coming on the heels of the rampant frequency at which small and light weapons are intercepted at Nigeria’s borders and other entry points.