From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Non-govenmental Organisation, Youth Alliance For Good Governance (YAGG), has expressed displeasure over what it described as ‘widespread poverty’ in the country and called on Nigerians to begin to demand good governance in the areas of education, infrastructure development and accountability of funds, adding that being sulky behind closed doors would never solve maladministration.

While speaking at an inaugural meeting in Abuja, Chairman of the NGO, Kingsley Ochinawata said the organisation’s objective is to create rural and public awareness aimed at reversing the trend of corrupt practices being exhibited by holders of political offices in Nigeria.

Ochinawata explained that the NGO provides voice for the Nigerian citizens to air their views on successes, lapses and challenges from the political leaders as well as their positive expectations from their leaders.

He noted that the organisation promotes youth development projects such as donations to institutions and colleges, capacity building projects and promotion of youth empowerment scheme, adding that good number of schools have received science equipments from them as they are yet to deliver to other schools.

“We are still in the process of flagging off skill acquisition/youth empowerment project”, he said.

Aside congratulating the newly appointed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, he expressed interest to partner with his administration to bring about a corrupt-free Nigeria.

On the aspect of accountability, he called on the anti-graft agencies to bring to book everyone that is found wanting of mismanaging public funds entrusted to them.

“Our mineral resources has yielded the country a lot of financial gains and these are being managed by our leaders and when we see a lot of deficit in infrastructural development, social justice and economic development, we should ask them what they used our funds for”, he added.

Meanwhile, Director, Research and Statistics of YAGG, Amb. Abusufyan Ayyub said the organisation would train youths across the country in tailoring, shoe making, bag making among others basically for them to be self reliant.

He said the training would be aimed at making the youths self employed and self reliant so as to end all forms of crimes.

“We want Nigerians to be informed. It is good they get trained so that they can be self employed. This will help in ending corruption and other criminal activities across the country.

“As an organisation who always work towards development, we will continue to seek accountability at all levels”, he said.

Corroborating this, National Secretary YAGG, Idris Mahmud, said the organization is also planning training workshops and awareness campaign

across different communities.