From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A group of past state chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), has charged governors elected on the platform of the opposition party not to dissipate energy on the speculated presidential ambition of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The group, under the umbrella of Northern Forum of past PDP chairmen, said the PDP governors should be more concerned about the challenges confronting the opposition party in the run-up to the 2023 polls.

The coordinator of the forum, Adamu Musa, who stated this at a press briefing, in Abuja,on Wednesday, said the speculated ambition of the CBN should not be an issue of interest to the PDP and its governors.

Consequently, Adamu admonished the governors should be bothered about the likely impact of alleged plans to jettison zoning in the nomination of the PDP 2023 presidential candidate more than anything else.

“The position of the youths and elders of our great party is that our Governors should channel the energy they are dissipating on Mr. Emefiele who has not even declared any political ambition to solving the problems threatening the very existence of our party…