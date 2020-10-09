Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) rose from a crucial meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday, with a call on President Muhammadu Buhari to evolve a bill that would introduce referendum into the country’s constitution.

The group urged the president to forward the bill to the National Assembly for legislative process towards achieving a true federalism for the country.

The council also urged Buhari to present to the National Assembly bill for the establishment of the Constituent Assembly Commission, which after passage would lead to the appointment of Constituent Assembly Commission members with a view to preparing for elections into constituent assembly.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the President and Secretary-General of YCE, Justice ‘Demola Bakre (retd) and Dr. Kunle Olajide, respectively, also enjoined Buhari to ensure inauguration and deliberation of the Constituent Assembly to produce a draft constitution. The group said the draft constitution should be presented to Nigerians through a referendum.

The council, however, commended Buhari for insisting on free and fair governorship poll in Edo State last month, and further appealed fro same in Ondo this Saturday.

Yoruba Elders also expressed worries on the state of the economy and increasing debt burden.