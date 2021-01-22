The fashion and lifestyle scene in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is about to witness a major transformation as popular studio, Fosh Studio unveils another ultra-modern studio at the LifeCamp area of Abuja.

Speaking during the launch, Mr. Ojo Sylvanus Foluso, Chief Creative Director, Fosh Studio said: “We are not in the market only to click the camera but to show the difference. In this era when everybody that owns a phone is a photographer and anybody that has brush and powder is a make-up artist, one needs to look outside the box to make the required difference. Today in Abuja, Fosh Studio is a leading brand when it comes to application of modern equipment and facilities to individuals, families, photographers and videographers. The difference is due to simplicity and innovation and there is no limit to both; we’ll continue to innovate and create,

“We offer a chain of services and I can confidently say we are giving the best. From barbing to make-up, spa, pedicure and manicure, we are giving our customers the wow look you can find anywhere around! Another unique selling point of our business is that we train people and help them build brands and we mentor after training. Our aspiration is to become a household name in the country in the next five years,” Foluso concluded.